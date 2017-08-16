EXCLUSIVE! Paris Hilton 'Regrets' Defending Donald Trump!

Paris Hilton is changing her tune.

As reported yesterday, we were outraged after reading the hotel heiress' extended interview with Marie Claire where she justified Donald Trump's pussy-grabbing comments and said the women who accused POTUS of sexual assault were just "trying to get attention." More on that HERE.

Now, we're EXCLUSIVELY hearing from an insider close to the 36-year-old that Paris "wasn't informed" and was "being naive" when she made those destructive comments "almost a year ago before this disaster of a presidency."

In regards to the sexual assault allegations, the source went on to add that the entrepreneur was being "cynical" because of the celeb's own "bad experiences" with people making stuff up for exposure.

Fortunately, it sounds like this has been a big lesson for the regretful star — who claims to be "just as horrified as the American public" and does "not support him or any of this behavior"! Thank goodness!

Do U forgive Paris for owning up to this?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

