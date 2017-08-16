Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Miley Cyrus PerezTV
Home >> Exclusives!, Paris Hilton, Politik, Donald Trump, Marie Claire, Controversy, Shade >> EXCLUSIVE! Paris Hilton 'Regrets' Defending Donald Trump!

EXCLUSIVE! Paris Hilton 'Regrets' Defending Donald Trump!

8/16/2017 12:06 PM ET | Filed under: Exclusives!Paris HiltonPolitikDonald TrumpMarie ClaireControversyShade

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton is changing her tune.

As reported yesterday, we were outraged after reading the hotel heiress' extended interview with Marie Claire where she justified Donald Trump's pussy-grabbing comments and said the women who accused POTUS of sexual assault were just "trying to get attention." More on that HERE.

Now, we're EXCLUSIVELY hearing from an insider close to the 36-year-old that Paris "wasn't informed" and was "being naive" when she made those destructive comments "almost a year ago before this disaster of a presidency."

Related: Obama's Response To The Charlottesville Rally Is Now The Most Liked Tweet Ever!

In regards to the sexual assault allegations, the source went on to add that the entrepreneur was being "cynical" because of the celeb's own "bad experiences" with people making stuff up for exposure.

Fortunately, it sounds like this has been a big lesson for the regretful star — who claims to be "just as horrified as the American public" and does "not support him or any of this behavior"! Thank goodness!

Do U forgive Paris for owning up to this?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who've Dipped Their Toes In Politics
Everyone President Donald Trump Has Fired, Forced Out, Or Thrown Under The Bus!
10 Celebs Accused Of Cocaine Use!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
Things Donald Trump Has Said About Women
Celebs Who've Taken Their Donald Trump Hate To Very Violent Places!
View Pics »
Next story »
Celine Dion Is The Ultimate Hockey Mom Cheering On Her Son During A Game!
See All Comments