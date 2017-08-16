Yass! We may obsess as much as anyone over a good celeb feud, but ultimately the best endings are the happy ones.

That's the case for Pink and Christina Aguilera, who have been on bad terms ever since a conflict over who would sing which part on their 2001 hit, Lady Marmalade.

Now Pink is saying the two have "made amends" and even says she ❤️'s Xtina!

It all started when some troll dissed her upcoming MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award with a reference to the troublemaking Moulin Rouge collab -- and made the mistake of @ing her:

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]