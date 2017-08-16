Pink Makes An Emotional Statement With Her Music Video For What About Us — WATCH!

We are obsessed with this song!!

Pink rarely goes wrong, and that's echoed in her latest music video for the single What About Us!

After teasing it for weeks, the emotional video featuring beautiful choreography was finally released on Wednesday for all her fans to see. Watching the clip, it perfectly goes with her anthem AND what the world is going through right now.

We can only imagine what her upcoming album, Beautiful Trauma (expected to drop on October 13), will have in store. Yas QWEEN!

Watch What About Us (above) and let us know what U think!!

