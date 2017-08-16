5 Things To Know About Scott Disick's Latest Flavor Of The Week — Lindsay Vrckovnik!

Another day, another girl for Scott Disick!

On Tuesday night, the KUWTK star was spotted leaving a Hollywood nightclub with 19-year-old model Lindsay Vrckovnik!

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and the sexy blonde left the venue arm-in-arm, and it appears they were alone!

But who is Miz Vrckovnik?? Here are five things you need to know!

1. This isn't their first time together!

In 2015, the father-of-three and the Canadian stunner were spotted in NYC hitting up the town's hottest nightclubs. LD even posted (and then deleted) the following pic of them in matching fur coats!

In February of this year, they were reportedly seen together in Miami.

2. She's a student at Parsons School of Design in NYC!

According to her Instagram and LinkedIn page, she is getting a BFA in Fashion/Apparel Design and will graduate in 2021.

3. Lindsay isn't afraid to show off her hot bod on social media!

We mean, if you got it, flaunt it! As seen on her Insta:

🌕A post shared by 〰ʟɪɴᴅsᴀʏ ᴠʀᴄᴋᴏᴠɴɪᴋ 〰 (@linmick) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

But I'm always wearing the pantsA post shared by 〰ʟɪɴᴅsᴀʏ ᴠʀᴄᴋᴏᴠɴɪᴋ 〰 (@linmick) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

4. She smokes! YUCK!!!

Girl, this is NOT cute!

backseat bimmer booolinA post shared by 〰ʟɪɴᴅsᴀʏ ᴠʀᴄᴋᴏᴠɴɪᴋ 〰 (@linmick) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

5. Miz Vrckovnik LOVES to travel!

In July, she had the time of her life in Cannes, France!

Cannes I love you but I'm offended I just got served a martini with a straw🎡A post shared by 〰ʟɪɴᴅsᴀʏ ᴠʀᴄᴋᴏᴠɴɪᴋ 〰 (@linmick) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

[Image via Lindsay Vrckovnik/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN.]

