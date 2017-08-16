Don't worry... Jennifer Lawrence still made $24 million!

On Wednesday, Forbes released its list of the world's highest-paid actresses of 2017!

The publication tallied earning estimates -- before fees and taxes -- from June 1, 2016 to June 1, 2017 using data from a variety of Hollywood sources.

Although J.Law was number one last year -- mainly due to her role in the Hunger Games series -- she was bumped down to number three!

So who dethroned Miz Lawrence?? It was...

