Listen To This: Tasty!

Superfruit is so different from Pentatonix and we love it!

Mitch and Scott, from the acapella group, are making originals that make your ears and feet happy!

Sexy Ladies has an old school soul and disco vibe. If you dig some Bruno Mars, you will really enjoy this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Superfruit!

