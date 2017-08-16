Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Miley Cyrus PerezTV
Home >> Hottest Stories Right Now! >> The Hottest Stories Right Now!

The Hottest Stories Right Now!

8/16/2017 1:04 PM ET | Filed under: Hottest Stories Right Now!
no title

Kim Kardashian Is Already Apologizing After Receiving A Ton Of Backlash For Defending Jeffrey Starr — WATCH!
[CLICK HERE]

Father Publicly Disowns Son After He Took Part In 'Pro-White Activist' Marches In Charlottesville Rally
[CLICK HERE]

Kim Kardashian Defends Jeffree Star's Racist Past After He Criticizes Her KKW Beauty Swatches
[CLICK HERE]

Sorry, Paris Hilton — You Can't Call Yourself A 'Feminist' & Still Defend Donald Trump
[CLICK HERE]

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together!
[CLICK HERE]

Aaron Carter's Ex Madison Parker Shares Her Side Of Their Breakup: 'Has Nothing To Do With Him Being Bisexual'
[CLICK HERE]

Donald Trump Goes Back To Blaming 'Both Sides' For Violence In Charlottesville — Are You Fucking Kidding Us?
[CLICK HERE]

Aaron Rodgers Is So Over Olivia Munn!
[CLICK HERE]

This Charlottesville Footage Is Emotionally Disturbing And Very NSFW — And You Need To Watch It
[CLICK HERE]

Taylor Swift Is Way Too 'Pretty' To Draw, According To Criticized Courtroom Sketch Artist
[CLICK HERE]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Gregg Sulkin Finds Love With Ex Bella Thorne's Former Costar!
Next story »
Life Of Kylie Is A Flop! Already Bad Ratings IMPLODE With Episode 2!
See All Comments