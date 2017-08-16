Home Videos Photos Shop
Stephen Colbert Is Smitten With Tiffany Haddish Just Like The Rest Of Us!

Stephen Colbert Is Smitten With Tiffany Haddish Just Like The Rest Of Us!

8/16/2017

Someone get Tiffany Haddish her own late night talk show! Stat!

On Tuesday night, the Girls Trip star made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — and we can spot the exact moment the host fell in love with the comedian! We can't blame him!

During the interview, the 37-year-old revealed the healing powers of her vagina and, on a more serious note, how Kevin Hart lent her a helping hand when she was homeless and struggling to make it.

This is a must watch!

Ch-ch-check it out in the video (above)!

