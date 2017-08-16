Stephen Colbert Is Smitten With Tiffany Haddish Just Like The Rest Of Us!

Someone get Tiffany Haddish her own late night talk show! Stat!

On Tuesday night, the Girls Trip star made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — and we can spot the exact moment the host fell in love with the comedian! We can't blame him!

During the interview, the 37-year-old revealed the healing powers of her vagina and, on a more serious note, how Kevin Hart lent her a helping hand when she was homeless and struggling to make it.

This is a must watch!

Ch-ch-check it out in the video (above)!

[Image via CBS.]

