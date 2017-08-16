Winnie Harlow Spreads A Beautiful Body Positive Message In Just A Thong!

What better way to celebrate your body than with a (nearly) naked snap??

Supermodel Winnie Harlow penned a message in honor of body positivity with exactly that on Wednesday, and she looks so flawless!

The 23-year-old posed in nothing but a nude thong for her Instagram shot (above), captioning it:

"🦁 the real difference isn't my skin. It's the fact that I don't find my beauty in the opinions of others. I'm beautiful because I know it. Celebrate Your unique beauty today (& everyday)!"

Not only is her message beautiful, but so is she! Duh.

Haters can get the fuck out!!

Ch-ch-check out more of Winnie's most stunning shots in the gallery (above)!

[Image via Instagram.]

