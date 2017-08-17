ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Terrorist Attack In Barcelona As New Reports Claim Two Officers Were Run Over At Security Checkpoint

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/17/2017 4:24 PM ET | Filed under: ViolenceScary!Viral: News

Just devastating.

As we've been covering, a white van plowed through crowds in the Las Ramblas area in Barcelona, Spain killing at least 12 and injuring 80 others.

Related: Celebs React To Barcelona Attack

News is now breaking that the Amaq News agency, which is connected to ISIS, reported that the extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack and praised the "soldiers of the Islamic State who carried out" the operation.

And if this isn't enough, we're hearing that now two officers were run over in a second vehicle attack at a security checkpoint. The exact details are unclear but here's what we know (below):

More details to come…

