Blac Chyna Dumps Her Sexy Video Partner Mechie After Two Months!

Blac Chyna is no longer attached!

As we've previously reported, the reality TV starlet was flaunting PDA with her new man Mechie after ex Rob Kardashian took to social media to blast her for cheating!

But now it turns out, the flame has already fizzled out just two months later.

Related: Chyna Collects $15K For A Club Appearance!

According to TMZ, the pair got into a huge fight on Monday night over his flirting with other women on social media, so she dumped him! This on the same night of her awkward run-in with her former fiancé's sister Khloé Kardashian!

Sounds like a rough day.

It's also said Chyna visited a Tarzana music studio after her argument with the aspiring rapper, possibly to put her feelings down for a track.

We have a feeling the single starlet is going to be just fine without Mechie — though he's reportedly trying to make things right. After all, he does have her initials tattooed on himself!

Unfortunately for him, while she does still follow him on Instagram, she's already deleted every trace of him from her pics and videos…

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: blac chyna, breakups, instagram, khloe kardashian, love line, mechie, rob kardashian