Listen To This: All We Really Want!

8/17/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

This is so our sweet spot!

Say hello to Chappell Roan!

We love the ladies! We love pretty songs! We love moody pop! Dark! Complex! Beautiful!

Her song Good Hurt reminds us of Perezcious faves Banks and Charlotte OC. If you dig those two, you will really enjoy this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Chappell Roan!

