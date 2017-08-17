Of all the things to come out of Charlottesville, we didn't expect to get so disgusted by someone saying they weren't a Nazi.

Filmmaker C.J. Hunt was at the rally getting footage for a documentary about Confederate monuments when he captured the disturbing moment he "watched a Nazi disappear."

In a GQ article, Hunt shares the experience (and video) of a young man marching with Vanguard America, a small white supremacist group, one whose vague name and nondescript uniform — white polo and khakis — allows them to pervade college campuses undetected.

They're also the same group with whom homicidal driver James Fields Jr. is affiliated.

But when he was confronted by a group of counter-protesters while all alone, he quickly tore off his white shirt and said:

"I'm not really white power, man. I just came here for the fun. Fuck. I'm sorry."

After the police order the group to disperse, Hunt asked the guy what he was doing there if he wasn't a real white supremacist. The subject said he was "barely" part of the movement because:

"It's kind of a fun idea. Just being able to say, like, hey man, white power."

When the camera operator asks if he'll put the uniform back on, he says:

"To be quite honest, I love to be offensive. It's fun."

Ugh.

So what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this a troll having a laugh at the expense of minorities? Or a white supremacist trying to escape consequences?

Is there a difference???

Watch and decide or yourself (below)!

Hunt was deeply shaken by the experience, which serves as a reminder that these people can easily slip off their uniforms and walk among us with impunity.

He writes in his article:

"Since I'm a person of color, my identity is not a uniform I can take off when I am feeling unsafe—when I'm stopped by police or when my white girlfriend and I travel through southern towns where Confederate flags billow from porches and pickup trucks. Like all minorities, I've grown used to the way that difference marks me—the burden of being ever ready for the moment my skin turns me into a target for angry white men determined to take back what they think the world owes them."

You can read Hunt's entire article HERE.

