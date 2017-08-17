Sounds Like Peter Kraus Is NOT Going To Be The Next Bachelor!
Say goodbye to the gap tooth, ladies!
On the season finale of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay got engaged to Bryan Abasolo after runner-up Peter Kraus REFUSED to propose!
While many fans want the business owner to be the next Bachelor, the creator of the show is thinking otherwise.
Related: Juan Pablo Galavis Got Married, In Case You Care
On Thursday, head honcho Mike Fleiss wrote the following tweet which appears to be shading the grey-haired hottie! He wrote:
Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about...
— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 17, 2017
A PEOPLE source says Fleiss' tweet was 100% aimed at Kraus! The insider revealed:
[Image via Peter Kraus/Instagram.]