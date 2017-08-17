Who's the tough guy now??

If white nationalist Christopher Cantwell's name sounds familiar, it (unfortunately) is. As we reported, in the shocking VICE News episode about the alt-right rally in Charlottesville, the Unite The Right speaker is featured spewing disgusting racist and anti-Semitic bullshit.

Related: Watch This White Supremacist Get Scared & Take Off His Uniform

To illustrate how tough he is, he says in the clip (and be prepared to cringe):

"I'm carrying a pistol, I go to the gym all the time, I'm trying to make myself more capable of violence."

Fast forward to Tuesday, the bigot showed his true colors, and it turns out, he's a huge wuss!

When Cantwell discovers there might be a warrant for his arrest, he records his reaction and starts crying like a baby!

Suck it up, douchebag!

To see the HILARIOUS clip, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: christopher cantwell, controversy, social issues, viral: news, white nationalist