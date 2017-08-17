Homages to the Confederacy are no longer flying with America.

But that's not stopping Six Flags Over Texas from keeping the Confederate States of America flag flying high over its park entrance!

Despite the uproar surrounding this weekend's deadly Charlottesville rally that grew violent over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue, the Texas theme park isn't changing any of its six flags — including the one that represents the fight to preserve slavery.

Park officials tell TMZ there is a fundamental distinction between the Confederate States flag and the Confederate Battle flag, which is the image white supremacists and neo-Nazis have adopted.

Reps from the park say patrons "are astute enough to know the difference" — but truly astute people know that any Confederate flag that flew during the Civil War pays an homage to slavery.

The park also stated that the reason for flying the flag in the first place was to showcase the six flags that have flown over the state of Texas in its history.

For now, the flag will continue to fly over the park. It seems that just like Donald Trump, Six Flags is bent on preserve the country's culture and history of being sheep-fucking racists.

Sad flags!

