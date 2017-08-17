After the events in Charlottesville, furor has never been higher to finally get rid of statues around the country commemorating those who fought for the Confederacy.

(And racists like Donald Trump have never been more vocal about defending them.)

Related: Robert E. Lee's Great-Great Grandson Says He's 'Fine' With Removing Confederate Statues

But some are tired of debating.

In Durham, North Carolina, a group of protesters pulled a statue down themselves, as seen in this local news report:

Police arrested three of the protesters, including interviewee Takiyah Thompson, who is now being charged with two felonies — participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where there is property damage in excess of $1,500.

Takiyah Thompson has been arrested for tearing down the confederate statue in Durham. Now is our time to fight for her. pic.twitter.com/vYpApgNq7T

— TheAngrySociologist (@SankofaBrown) August 15, 2017

I just watched officers arrest Takiya Thompson, a college student who says she participated in taking down the Confederate statue in Durham pic.twitter.com/xyvdR8LBnb

— Jonathan M. Katz 听不懂 (@KatzOnEarth) August 15, 2017

But many believe what she was doing should not be punished but applauded. And some are even willing to put their own freedom on the line to help her.

Related: Solange Mentioned Takiyah In Her Final Tweet

On Thursday, dozens of protesters lined up to turn themselves in to the Durham County Sheriff's Office for the destruction of the statue.

Serena of SONG: the future is now, and the future is not one of the white supremacist confederacy #DefendDurham pic.twitter.com/vARkp6spKU

— ben carroll (@bncrrll) August 17, 2017

Mass turn-in at the jail today to demand charges be dropped! If you target some of us, you'll have to arrest all of us! #DefendDurham pic.twitter.com/8n5HIc9FF3

— lieutenant (@ntranloan) August 17, 2017

strong turnout at the courthouse for those who took down the momunent. only growing. #DefendDurham pic.twitter.com/IEgZ4JtVTZ

— natural causes (@nattycauses) August 17, 2017

Their intent is force the legal system's hand with a simple ultimatum; arrest one, you have to arrest all who believe what she did was right.

It's a brave move, but time will tell whether it helps Takiyah.

What do YOU think of this mass turn-in protest??

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: busted!, confederate statues, donald trump, legal matters, north carolina, politik, social issues, takiyah thompson, viral: news