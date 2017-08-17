Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz Pays Tribute To Deceased Stuntwoman Joi 'SJ' Harris

Gone, but not forgotten.

The Deadpool 2 cast is clearly shaken up over the untimely death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris. As we previously reported, Harris passed away in Vancouver, Canada earlier this week while filming a motorcycle stunt for the Marvel flick's sequel. So sad.

Related: Beachgoers Take Selfies With Dying Dolphin Instead Of Offering Help

Unsurprisingly, Deadpool 2 actress Zazie Beetz has since taken to Instagram to pay tribute to Harris following her death as it's believed SJ was Beetz's stunt double. On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta star shared:

A post shared by Zazie (@zaziebeetz) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Ryan Reynolds also paid tribute to SJ on Wednesday as it's said the A-lister led the cast and crew in a moment of silence before resuming production. Reportedly, after a brief speech, Blake Lively's husband stood at the center as crew members circled around him with their heads bowed in silence.

We can only imagine how somber that set is right now. As always, our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.

R.I.P., SJ.

[Image via Twitter/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: blake lively, deadpool 2, film flickers, instagram, joi "sj" harris, marvel, r.i.p., ryan reynolds, sad sad, zazie beetz