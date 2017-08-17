Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Miley Cyrus PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, R.I.P., Ryan Reynolds, Sad Sad, Blake Lively, Instagram >> Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz Pays Tribute To Deceased Stuntwoman Joi 'SJ' Harris

Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz Pays Tribute To Deceased Stuntwoman Joi 'SJ' Harris

8/17/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersR.I.P.Ryan ReynoldsSad SadBlake LivelyInstagram

deadpool 2 actress pays tribute to deceased stuntwoman

Gone, but not forgotten.

The Deadpool 2 cast is clearly shaken up over the untimely death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris. As we previously reported, Harris passed away in Vancouver, Canada earlier this week while filming a motorcycle stunt for the Marvel flick's sequel. So sad.

Related: Beachgoers Take Selfies With Dying Dolphin Instead Of Offering Help

Unsurprisingly, Deadpool 2 actress Zazie Beetz has since taken to Instagram to pay tribute to Harris following her death as it's believed SJ was Beetz's stunt double. On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta star shared:

A post shared by Zazie (@zaziebeetz) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Ryan Reynolds also paid tribute to SJ on Wednesday as it's said the A-lister led the cast and crew in a moment of silence before resuming production. Reportedly, after a brief speech, Blake Lively's husband stood at the center as crew members circled around him with their heads bowed in silence.

We can only imagine how somber that set is right now. As always, our thoughts are with those affected by this tragedy.

R.I.P., SJ.

[Image via Twitter/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Moves That Are Sexy In Movies, But Not So Much IRL!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
View Pics »
« Previous story
UVA Holds Peaceful Vigil Following Charlottesville Violence
Next story »
Taylor Swift Donates BIG To Mariska Hargitay's Charity Which Aids Sexual Assault Survivors
See All Comments