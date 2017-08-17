Donald Trump Continues To Spread False Story About General Pershing's Pig Blood Bullets After Barcelona Terrorist Attack

No one has ever accused Donald Trump of being a history buff.

Which, you know, is pretty terrifying considering he's the President of the United States.

True to form, in response to Thursday's terrorist attack in Barcelona, Trump encouraged his followers to "study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught" because, he says, "there was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!"

Just one problem: this story that Trump continues to refer to (he also mentioned the anecdote on the campaign trail) is a story about a general allegedly using pig's blood on bullets to stop a Muslim uprising in the Philippines. Historians have labeled this tall tale as a myth.

That's right, YOU are fake news, Donny.

Back in February 2016, Trump told a crowd in South Carolina about his inspiration for dealing with "radical Islamic terrorists" by saying:

"They were having terrorism problems, just like we do… And he caught 50 terrorists who did tremendous damage and killed many people. And he took the 50 terrorists, and he took 50 men and he dipped 50 bullets in pigs' blood — you heard that, right? He took 50 bullets, and he dipped them in pigs' blood. And he had his men load his rifles, and he lined up the 50 people, and they shot 49 of those people. And the 50th person, he said: You go back to your people, and you tell them what happened. And for 25 years [**NOTE: He said 35 years today.**], there wasn't a problem. Okay? Twenty-five years, there wasn't a problem. By the way, this is something you can read in the history books — not a lot of history books because they don't like teaching this."

Yeah, it's not in history books because IT DIDN'T FUCKING HAPPEN YOU IDIOT. It's also important to note he voiced support for waterboarding in that very same speech.

Anyway, he brought it up again on Thursday tweeting:

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Even though this isn't even a legitimate story, the fact that Trump is still advocating for killing Muslims with pigs' blood is deeply concerning.

But what else is new.

