DONALD TRUMP IS RACIST! And Fifth Harmony Needs…

DONALD TRUMP IS RACIST! And Fifth Harmony Needs…

8/17/2017 7:06 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteDonald TrumpYouTubeKaty PerryPerezTVJustin BieberFifth HarmonyCamila Cabello

Our president is racist! Fact!!

Fifth Harmony needs some media coaching! Perez offers to help!

Katy Perry needs help too! Justin Bieber is helpless!

And MORE!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

