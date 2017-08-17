Jimmy Kimmel knows a man of his influence has some petty haters.

But in this heated political climate, a comedian can only take so much before he gets just as petty.

On Wednesday night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host read some feedback from Donald Trump supporters a day after he encouraged them to admit they "picked the wrong guy."

Naturally, the late night host's social media pages were flooded with colorful comments of the MAGA variety -- so, the "snowflake" decided to dedicate a Mean Tweets-esque segment making fun of the Trumpets and their bad grammar!

Ch-ch-check out the mean clip (below).

