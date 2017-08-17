Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Katy Perry PerezTV
Home >> Exclusives!, Music Minute, Listen To This, YouTube, PerezTV, Live & Exclusive! >> Echosmith Perform "Goodbye" LIVE!

Echosmith Perform "Goodbye" LIVE!

8/17/2017 3:44 PM ET | Filed under: Exclusives!Music MinuteListen To ThisYouTubePerezTVLive & Exclusive!

They're such cool kids! Love 'em!

Watch this performance by Echosmith of Goodbye AND get a bonus preview of their new single at the end.

Enjoy and SHARE!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
CMT Music Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Pink Is Forced To Listen To Her Old Girl Group & It's Total 'Water Torture'! WATCH!
Next story »
Ric Flair 'Is A Fighter' — Close Friend Warns Not To 'Count Him Out' Despite Serious Health Problems
See All Comments