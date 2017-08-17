Ed Sheeran & Shawn Mendes Show Us No Mercy With Surprise Duet In Concert!

Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes should always duet together!

Or at the very least, make surprise appearances at each other's concerts to angelically perform their hits!

Video: This Ed Sheeran Performance Is EPIC!!

On Wednesday night, the 19-year-old's headlining show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center was graced by the British crooner where they shared a duet of Mercy!

It was GOOD.

Watch it (above), and be prepared to swoon a little!

