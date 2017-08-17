Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield Could Very Possibly Be On Again…

Old love never dies, does it??

It appears as though former flames Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield may be rekindling their once highly profiled relationship. This update comes after the La La Land actress was spotted at several productions of Garfield's play, Angels In America, at London's National Theatre.

Reportedly, the Oscar winner has been seen sneaking into the audience of AIA and has also been spotted holding hands with the 33-year-old while leaving the venue. Ooh la la!!

Fans shouldn't be shocked to learn that Emma and Andrew have found their way back as they've always had a fondness for each other. A source explained to The Sun:

"Andrew's feelings for Emma never softened and now they are growing close once again. There is a lot of history between them but they are both so busy. At the moment they are just seeing what happens."

Squeeeee!

Nonetheless, there's no denying that the twosome's schedules have played a factor in keeping them apart. Specifically, while Andrew is busy starring in Angels In America, Emma has been busy filming and executive producing a new Netflix series, titled Maniac. Still, The Amazing Spider-Man costars have kept quite the amicable relationship since splitting in 2015.

So, perhaps, an official reconciliation is in their near future?? Oh, we hope so…

