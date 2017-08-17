EXCLUSIVE! Sam Bruno Delivers Your Next Anthem Hello Hater In This Live Performance!

We're such a fan of Sam Bruno!!

And she definitely came through with her track Hello Hater!

The indie singer gave us the EXCLUSIVE live performance of it to premiere (above), and it couldn't be more appropriate right now!

Video: EXCLUSIVE! Sam Bruno Gives Sultry Vibes With Tip Of My Tongue!

Trust us, this is your next anthem, Perezcious readers!

And if you're loving Hello Hater like we are, you'll have to ch-ch-check out her debut EP I AM SAM PT. 1 HERE! Meanwhile, we'll be here with this performance on repeat.

Press PLAY!

