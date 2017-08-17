Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Katy Perry PerezTV
Home >> Exclusives!, Music Minute, PerezTV >> EXCLUSIVE! Sam Bruno Delivers Your Next Anthem Hello Hater In This Live Performance!

EXCLUSIVE! Sam Bruno Delivers Your Next Anthem Hello Hater In This Live Performance!

8/17/2017 1:00 PM ET | Filed under: Exclusives!Music MinutePerezTV

We're such a fan of Sam Bruno!!

And she definitely came through with her track Hello Hater!

The indie singer gave us the EXCLUSIVE live performance of it to premiere (above), and it couldn't be more appropriate right now!

Video: EXCLUSIVE! Sam Bruno Gives Sultry Vibes With Tip Of My Tongue!

Trust us, this is your next anthem, Perezcious readers!

And if you're loving Hello Hater like we are, you'll have to ch-ch-check out her debut EP I AM SAM PT. 1 HERE! Meanwhile, we'll be here with this performance on repeat.

Press PLAY!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
MTV VMA Nominations 2017: Snubs, Surprises, & One AWKWARD Feud Face Off!
How Kanye West & JAY-Z Went From Best Friends To Frenemies
CMT Music Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Movie Soundtracks Of All Time!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
Next story »
If Zayn Malik Thinks Social Media Is 'Ridiculous' Maybe He Should Quit!
See All Comments