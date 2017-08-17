Fifth Harmony Still Isn't Any Mood To Talk About Camila Cabello! Very Awkward Interview HERE!

Fifth Harmony are still VERY bitter when it comes to Camila Cabello!

Or at least that's the message they're sending!

In Dan Wootton's recently aired podcast Bizarre Life with Dan Wootton, things got very tense when the host continued to ask about their former band member.

Video: 5H's New Music Video Is Worse Than The Song

For one, when he mentioned the group was at their "peak" when the songstress left, the girls quickly jumped in:

"I don't know about that."

But the interview was abruptly cut when Dan brought up how they unfollowed the Havana songstress, and vice versa. Lauren Jauregui can be heard saying:

"Like, what is this? We want to talk about our new music. We don't want to be shady, man."

Fifth Harmony's publicist even steps in! It's SO awkward!

"We just have better things to talk about."

They did end up continuing with the podcast, talking about their new album, but it's hard to move on from the tension! Although, they did thank Dan for being so understanding about it.

Will they be happy when they hear the cringe-worthy bits made it in?? We'll have to wait to find out!

You can listen to it in full HERE!

