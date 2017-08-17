Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Barcelona PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Game Of Thrones, GIFs, Instagram, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington >> Let Jon Snow Doing His Best Impression Of A Dragon Brighten Your Whole Day!

Let Jon Snow Doing His Best Impression Of A Dragon Brighten Your Whole Day!

8/17/2017 7:42 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsGame Of ThronesGIFsInstagramEmilia ClarkeKit Harington

no title

You know what really brightens things up for us when we're in a dark mood? Dragons!

Well, except when they're burning the families of our close friends and allies

But you know what else really does it? Looking at Kit Harington do absolutely anything. LOLz!

VOTE: What's Weirder, Game Of Thrones Fans — Shipping Jon Snow With His Aunt Or His Cousin?

On Thursday his Game Of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke shared a sort of #TBT to when they filmed that epic dragon petting scene from last week — and IRL Jon Snow couldn't stop being silly as hell!

Watch him flap and dance between takes (below)!

Then five years later, he fucked his aunt.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
Stars Who've Shared Their Skin Issues With The World!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
The Sexiest Shots Celebs Have Shared!
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Lady Antebellum Families Are Expecting
See All Comments