Let Jon Snow Doing His Best Impression Of A Dragon Brighten Your Whole Day!

You know what really brightens things up for us when we're in a dark mood? Dragons!

Well, except when they're burning the families of our close friends and allies…

But you know what else really does it? Looking at Kit Harington do absolutely anything. LOLz!

VOTE: What's Weirder, Game Of Thrones Fans — Shipping Jon Snow With His Aunt Or His Cousin?

On Thursday his Game Of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke shared a sort of #TBT to when they filmed that epic dragon petting scene from last week — and IRL Jon Snow couldn't stop being silly as hell!

Watch him flap and dance between takes (below)!

Then five years later, he fucked his aunt.

Tags: daenerys, emilia clarke, game of thrones, gifs, instagram, jon snow, kit harington, tv news