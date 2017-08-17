Home Videos Photos Shop
Guess The 53-Year-Old Celebrity Showing Off Her Buns On The Beach!

Um, excuse us? This model is 53 years old??

On Thursday, this Australian beauty took to Instagram showing off her booty in a backless one-piece while taking a morning walk — and we are stunned!

We totally understand how this Batman and Robin actress got the nickname "The Body"!!

Think you know who it is??

If you were thinking Elle Macpherson — you were right!

The Sports Illustrated star shared:

Good morning -#happyontheinside @superelixir @abysseofficial 📷@bushandocean @phoeberwhiteA post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

no title

[Image via Instagram.]

