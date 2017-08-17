Many fans were understandably outraged on Monday after Paris Hilton declared in an interview with Marie Claire that Donald Trump's "grab them by the pussy" comments were "just one of those things" men say.

She even said she thought the women who accused POTUS of sexual assault were "just trying to get attention and get fame."

Related: 'Sad' Donald Trump Criticizes The Removal Of ‘Beautiful' Confederate Statues!

Well, shortly afterward, we heard from an inside source that the interview was recorded over a year ago and that Paris does NOT feel the same way about Trump anymore.

And on Thursday Paris confirmed that with an official statement. She told TooFab:

[Image via Ben Kriemann/Future Image/Starpress/WENN.]