Do not associate music legends with hatred.
That's what the family of Johnny Cash wants white supremacists to know after a "self-proclaimed neo-Nazi" was seen wearing a T-shirt with the late musician's name on it.
In a Facebook post, Rosanne Cash said the family was "sickened" when they saw footage of a man in Charlottesville "spewing hatred and bile" while wearing a Johnny Cash T-shirt.
The singer's daughter made it clear the humanitarian would be horrified to be associated with a "cause founded in persecution and hatred," as he was "a man whose heart beat with the rhythm of love and social justice."
She wrote on behalf of the entire family:
"[Jonnny Cash] received humanitarian awards from, among others, the Jewish National Fund, B'nai Brith, and the United Nations. He championed the rights of Native Americans, protested the war in Vietnam, was a voice for the poor, the struggling and the disenfranchised, and an advocate for the rights of prisoners."
The family called their father's pacifism and inclusive patriotism "two of his most defining characteristics," and remembered he would always preach about choosing love over hate — a mentality they all share today.
The post continued:
"We do not judge race, color, sexual orientation or creed. We value the capacity for love and the impulse towards kindness. We respect diversity, and cherish our shared humanity. We recognize the suffering of other human beings, and remain committed to our natural instinct for compassion and service."
The Cash's closed the note with a direct message to any neo-Nazis hoping to rock some Johnny Cash swag at the next rally:
"To any who claim supremacy over other human beings, to any who believe in racial or religious hierarchy: we are not you. Our father, as a person, icon, or symbol, is not you. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology."
Read the Cash family's full post (below):
