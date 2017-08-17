Fifth Harmony are still VERY bitter when it comes to Camila Cabello!

Or at least that's the message they're sending!

In Dan Wootton's recently aired podcast Bizarre Life with Dan Wootton, things got very tense when the host continued to ask about their former band member.

Video: 5H's New Music Video Is Worse Than The Song

For one, when he mentioned the group was at their "peak" when the songstress left, the girls quickly jumped in:

"I don't know about that."

But the interview was abruptly cut when Dan brought up how they unfollowed the Havana songstress, and vice versa. Lauren Jauregui can be heard saying: