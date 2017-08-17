Home Videos Photos Shop
ICYMI: This Viral Judge Judy Dog Decision Is As Adorable As It Is Brilliant

ICYMI: This Viral Judge Judy Dog Decision Is As Adorable As It Is Brilliant

8/17/2017

Judge Judy, the dog whisperer!

In case you missed it, the TV personality recently had the best solution for a case involving a woman who claimed to have legally purchased a dog, but another man insisted that doggo is actually his.

Bringing the adorable pupper into the courtroom, Judy let the dog decide for himself!

Watch it all play out in the clip (above)!!

