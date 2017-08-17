Home Videos Photos Shop
Justin Bieber Debuts New Song Friends After Claiming He Needed A Break From The Spotlight! Mixed Messages Much?

8/17/2017 12:35 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteJustin Bieber

Didn't he quit his tour to be on a break?? Oh well.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Justin Bieber dropped a new song with BloodPop called Friends.

Take a listen (below)! And SOUND OFF in the comments with your thoughts!

[Image via Twitter.]

