Justin Theroux Calls Out Tabloids For Making Him Come Off As 'Mentally Ill'! Quote Of The Day!

Justin Theroux Calls Out Tabloids For Making Him Come Off As 'Mentally Ill'! Quote Of The Day!

8/17/2017

Justin Theroux is sick of being the bad guy!

"It's just not a part of me. There's this slightly insane person running around on the covers of tabloids who is mentally ill, clearly."

Justin Theroux telling MR PORTER's The Journal about being portrayed as the villain on the cover of tabloids AKA the "never-ending operative narrative on the pages of a magazine week to week."

[Image via WENN.]

