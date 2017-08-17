Katy Perry Postpones Witness Tour Launch Due To 'Unavoidable Production Delays' — But Here's The Good News!

The first six dates of Katy Perry's Witness tour have been rescheduled.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old singer said her shows (originally scheduled to begin September 7 in Columbus, Ohio) will now begin September 19 at Montreal's Bell Centre "to accommodate the complexity of the scope and enormous scale of this tour."

The Roar songstress penned in a statement:

"Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week. I'll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait."

And it sounds like it will definitely be worth the wait as she also announced some exciting additions to the show: Noah Cyrus (Sept. 19 – Nov. 1), Purity Ring (Nov. 7 – Dec. 20), and Carly Rae Jepsen (Jan. 5 – Feb. 5).

