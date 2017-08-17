Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Barcelona PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, Love Line, PerezTV, Kristen Bell, The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast >> Do You Think People Should Be Taken Literally?

Do You Think People Should Be Taken Literally?

8/17/2017 6:01 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezLove LinePerezTVKristen BellThe PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast

I think so! My podcast cohost disagrees!

Listen to this and more on The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, or directly at PerezPodcast.com!

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Longtime Hollywood Couples Who Never Got Married!
Celebrity Game Of Thrones Fans!
Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
Celebs Who Went From Fuckboys To Fab Partners!
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Moments!
The Ups & Downs & Ups Of Beyoncé’s Marriage To JAY-Z!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Donald Trump Continues To Spread False Story About General Pershing's Pig Blood Bullets After Barcelona Terrorist Attack
Next story »
Perez Recommends: 'Jetsons' Live Action Series Lands Put Pilot Order at ABC
See All Comments