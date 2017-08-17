Little Mix Tries To Drop The Next Despacito By Remixing CNCO's Reggaetón Lento! Take A Listen!

Home Videos Photos Shop
8/17/2017 2:04 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteDaddy YankeeJustin BieberLittle Mix

no title

Someone's a little desperate-cito to get in on that reggaeton action…

But we're not mad about it, because this remix is fire!!!

Little Mix just laid down a new version of Reggaetón Lento, CNCO's hit single that was released last year.

EXCLUSIVE: CNCO Performs Acoustic Version Of Reggaeton Lento!

The pop quartet's recording comes months after the success of Justin Bieber's Despacito remix, which launched Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's single to the top of the charts.

Let's hope the girls learn the Spanish words to this song so they can actually perform it live, unlike Biebs!

Take a listen to the Reggaetón Lento remix (below)!

[Image via Instagram.]

