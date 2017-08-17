Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Rihanna Taylor Swift Barcelona PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, YouTube, PerezTV >> This Is So Sentimental!

This Is So Sentimental!

8/17/2017 9:32 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezYouTubePerezTV

Momma Perez brought us back the most meaningful present from Miami!!!

Love! Love! Love!!

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
Controversial YouTube Stars!
Trisha Paytas Is Fucking Nuts & We're Obsessed -- Her Wildest YouTube Moments HERE!
Perezcious Pics: January 8 - 14, 2017
Perezcious Pics: January 1 - 7, 2017
Perezcious Pics: December 25 - 31, 2016
View Pics »
« Previous story
Pink Has To Pick Between Taylor Swift & Katy Perry!
Next story »
Sounds Like Peter Kraus Is NOT Going To Be The Next Bachelor!
See All Comments