Sounds Like Peter Kraus Is NOT Going To Be The Next Bachelor!

Say goodbye to the gap tooth, ladies!

On the season finale of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay got engaged to Bryan Abasolo after runner-up Peter Kraus REFUSED to propose!

While many fans want the business owner to be the next Bachelor, the creator of the show is thinking otherwise.

Related: Juan Pablo Galavis Got Married, In Case You Care

On Thursday, head honcho Mike Fleiss wrote the following tweet which appears to be shading the grey-haired hottie! He wrote:

Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about…

— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 17, 2017



A PEOPLE source says Fleiss' tweet was 100% aimed at Kraus! The insider revealed:

"Peter is every Bachelor producer's worst nightmare: the perfect guy who cannot be coerced into proposing at the end… The fact that no one could talk Peter into buckling under and just giving her the ring — and that he wouldn't play along — absolutely enraged the higher-ups at the show. Including Fleiss, definitely. He is totally on their shit list forever, and there is no way they will reward him with a shot at The Bachelor. No way."

OUCH!

Additionally, producers don't want to repeat their mistakes from the past!

"Even if they weren't so mad, his unwillingness to play by the rules of the game has them afraid he'd be another Brad Womack or, worse, Juan Pablo [Galavis]. Not gonna happen."

Although Peter's chances seem non-existent at this point, it's still early in the game. Host Chris Harrison says the decision won't be made until the current season of Bachelor In Paradise wraps up.

All is fair in love and war… and The Bachelor!

[Image via Peter Kraus/Instagram.]

Tags: bryan abasolo, peter kraus, rachel lindsay, reality tv, the bachelor-ette, the bachelorette