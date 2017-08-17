Pink Is Forced To Listen To Her Old Girl Group & It's Total 'Water Torture'! WATCH!

We all have embarrassing moments from our pasts… including Pink!

On Thursday, the singer appeared on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show where host Nick Grimshaw asked the Missundaztood musician to finish lyrics from her old songs.

However, Grimmy throws it WAY back and plays a tune from her former R&B group Choice, which she joined when she was only 16.

Carey Hart's wife not only failed the test, she compared the entire experience to "water torture"!

To see the funny video, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via BBC Radio 1/YouTube.]

