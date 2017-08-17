Rihanna Hides Her BF Hassan Jameel Under Her Umbrella-Ella-Ella While Out In London!

Still going strong!

We haven't seen them together in a hot second, so we just wanted to slide in your life to let you know that Rihanna and her BF Hassan Jameel are still a thing!

In fact, on Wednesday night, the 29-year-old songstress was spotted leaving London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse with her billionaire beau strategically hiding under her umbrella!

How appropriate!

