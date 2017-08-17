Robin Thicke's 22-Year-Old Girlfriend April Love Geary Is PREGNANT! Find Out The Gender HERE!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Baby #2 for Robin Thicke!

On Thursday, the singer's 22-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary announced on Instagram she is pregnant with the couple's baby! Her due date is March 1, which would be deceased father Alan Thicke's 70th birthday.

TMZ reports she is having a girl.

Miz Geary wrote:

The Blurred Lines musician and the social media vixen have been dating for three years shortly after the 40-year-old's wife Paula Patton filed for divorce in 2014.

The two are still technically married, and have been involved in a public custody battle over their seven-year-old son Julian since January of this year.

The expecting couple have reportedly told Julian the news, and he is "super excited for a little sister."

Congrats!!

