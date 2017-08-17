Home Videos Photos Shop
Shania Twain Is Feelin' Alright Performing Her New Single On The Tonight Show! Watch!

Shania Twain Is Feelin' Alright Performing Her New Single On The Tonight Show! Watch!

8/17/2017 Music Minute, Shania Twain, Late Night TV

Shania Twain wasn't kidding when she said Life's About To Get Good!

Well, she clearly wasn't talking about the state of America — but the country pop star is hotter than ever right now!

On Wednesday night, the singer proved we're once again living in the age of Shania by performing her new single Swingin' With My Eyes Closed on The Tonight Show.

Not only is she still belting out hits, the 51-year-old doesn't look a day over That Don't Impress Me Much. And she has the sparkly catsuit to prove it!

Ch-ch-check out the performance (above)!

