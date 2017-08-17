Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Getting His Own Standalone Star Wars Movie!

Last Jedi our ass!

It's been reported that a stand-alone Star Wars movie centering around Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, and it's already moving at light speed.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that there's no script for the project just yet, but Disney and Lucasfilm are already in talks with Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry to helm the space spinoff!

Daldry would oversee the development and writing if he signs on. It is not known yet if Ewan McGregor will reprise his role.

Hopefully, the production of this solo film doesn't see the same turbulence as the Han Solo movie, which earlier this year encountered a director shakeup resulting in Ron Howard stepping up for the final stages of shooting.

It also looks like Disney is just getting started milking the force. The studio has been looking at movies featuring Yoda and space bounty hunter Boba Fett. (We can't until they announce a trilogy about Princess Leia's hologram!)

As for McGregor, the actor has said he would be open to playing the Jedi again — but sources stressed that since there is no script, no actor is attached to the project just yet.

Thoughts??

