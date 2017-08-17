There are two sides to every story...

That is clearly the message Dylan Sprouse is relaying to fans amid the rumors that he cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Dayna Frazer. Oh snap!

ICYMI, Miz Frazer had tongues waggin' last week when she posted a pic of herself crying alongside the caption:

"When you find out your bf cheated on you lol."

Oh, and Dayna also deleted all the pics featuring the former Disney darling from her IG account. This evidence left fans confident that Sprouse had been unfaithful to Frazer during their three-year romance. Nonetheless, Cole Sprouse's twin is advising followers to not jump to any conclusions as he wrote on his Twitter on Thursday:

