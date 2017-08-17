The Hottest Stories Right Now!

The Kardashians Cover THR & Hold Nothing Back — Kendall's Pepsi Ad Reaction, Kris Telling Kim To Not Marry Kris Humphries, Caitlyn Jenner Shade, & MORE!

[CLICK HERE]

Sry, Trump — Barack Obama's Response To The Charlottesville Rally Is Now The Most Liked Tweet Ever!

[CLICK HERE]

Life Of Kylie Is A Flop! Already Bad Ratings IMPLODE With Episode 2!

[CLICK HERE]

Chris Brown Details Abusive Relationship With Rihanna — 'I Felt Like A Fucking Monster'

[CLICK HERE]

'Life Is Too Short': Listen To Anna Faris' Telling Breakup Advice From Just Before Chris Pratt Announcement

[CLICK HERE]

Taylor Swift Showers Denver Crafts Company With Flowers After Their Inspiring Messages For Her Go Viral!

[CLICK HERE]

Gregg Sulkin Finds Love With Ex Bella Thorne's Former Costar!

[CLICK HERE]

5 Things To Know About Scott Disick's Latest Flavor Of The Week — Lindsay Vrckovnik!

[CLICK HERE]

Mel B Flaunts All Her Curves With This Nearly Naked Display For America's Got Talent!

[CLICK HERE]

Halsey Gets Real About Growing Up Biracial In Playboy!

[CLICK HERE]