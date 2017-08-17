Tyler, The Creator Insists He Didn't Actually Have A 'Boyfriend At 15,' Calls The Comment A 'Figure Of Speech'

Tyler, The Creator continues to keep everyone guessing!

ICYMI earlier this week, the 26-year-old played off a comment that he's "open-minded now" from a host on Know Wave's Koopz Tunes radio show by saying:

"Open-minded now? I had a boyfriend when I was 15 in fucking Hawthorne [California], n****. If that's not open-minded, I don't know what the fuck that is."

Considering how curious Tyler's fans have been about the rapper's sexuality, this seemed to be a pretty big revelation!

But then on Wednesday, the Who Dat Boy artist tweeted:

figure of speech to get koopz 'open minded' point across, i was single at 15 haha

— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) August 16, 2017

We know it's not really any of our business, but… now people are more confused than ever!

Whatever the deal is, you can listen to the full interview (the comment is just after the 4:00 mark) (below)!!

Thoughts??

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN.]

