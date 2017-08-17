Home Videos Photos Shop
Tyler, The Creator Insists He Didn't Actually Have A 'Boyfriend At 15,' Calls The Comment A 'Figure Of Speech'

8/17/2017 4:20 PM ET | Filed under: Gay Gay GayLove LineLGBT

Tyler, The Creator continues to keep everyone guessing!

ICYMI earlier this week, the 26-year-old played off a comment that he's "open-minded now" from a host on Know Wave's Koopz Tunes radio show by saying:

"Open-minded now? I had a boyfriend when I was 15 in fucking Hawthorne [California], n****. If that's not open-minded, I don't know what the fuck that is."

Considering how curious Tyler's fans have been about the rapper's sexuality, this seemed to be a pretty big revelation!

Related: Tyler Tweets That Both He & Kendall Jenner Are Gay!

But then on Wednesday, the Who Dat Boy artist tweeted:

We know it's not really any of our business, but… now people are more confused than ever!

Whatever the deal is, you can listen to the full interview (the comment is just after the 4:00 mark) (below)!!

Thoughts??

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN.]

