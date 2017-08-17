Usher Clearly Isn't Letting This Herpes Scandal Get The Best Of Him

Focusing on the music!!

Usher seems to have no concerns about his current legal woes as he was all smiles while in the music studio on Wednesday evening. The OMG singer was beaming as he joined producer Jermaine Dupri at a recording studio in Hallandale Beach, FL.

Related: Bachelor In Paradise Finally Addresses The Corinne & DeMario Drama

The atmosphere was certainly a carefree one as Dupri was photographed (above) playfully leaping into the air while Usher watched. The hitmaker, who wrote the 38-year-old's hits Confessions Part I and Part II, captioned the image:

"I don't know aboutchall"

ICYMI, Jermaine's caption is in reference to Usher's collaboration with Alicia Keys, titled My Boo.

Regardless, it is shocking to see the chart topper in such a cheery mood as he's currently in the middle of a messy lawsuit. As we previously reported, back in July it was revealed that the A-lister paid a celebrity stylist over a million dollars in order to settle a 2012 lawsuit which claimed the complainant had contracted herpes from Justin Bieber's mentor.

Following this headline-making scandal, three other alleged victims have since come forward to sue the industry vet. Powerhouse attorney Lisa Bloom filed a lawsuit in California on behalf of Quantasia Sharpton, "Jane Doe," and "John Doe" after Usher allegedly failed to warn them of his reported STD diagnosis during sexual encounters.

Like we said, we're shocked to see Usher all smiles…

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: alicia keys, controversy, health, jermaine dupri, justin bieber, legal matters, music minute, std, tacky and true, usher, wacky