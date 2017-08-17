UVA Holds Peaceful Vigil Following Charlottesville Violence

Love wins.

On Wednesday, the community peacefully gathered at the University of Virginia for a candlelight vigil following the violence that erupted in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Related: Robert E. Lee's Great-Great Grandson Condemns Charlottesville Violence

The hundreds of people in attendance sang songs, marched against hate, and held a moment of silence for the three lives lost — counter-protester Heather Heyer, and State Troopers Jay Cullen and Berke Bate.

The school's alum Katie Couric honored the evening on Instagram, sharing:

Never been so proud of my alma mater. I wish everyone there a wonderful year full of friendship, compassion and enlightenment. Some traditions-but not all-deserve to be preserved. #Charlottesville #uva #HoosTogetherA post shared by Katie Couric (@katiecouric) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

❤️❤️❤️❤️

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: charlottesville, inspiration, instagram, katie couric, sad sad, uva, violence