UVA Holds Peaceful Vigil Following Charlottesville Violence

8/17/2017

Charlottesville

Love wins.

On Wednesday, the community peacefully gathered at the University of Virginia for a candlelight vigil following the violence that erupted in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The hundreds of people in attendance sang songs, marched against hate, and held a moment of silence for the three lives lost — counter-protester Heather Heyer, and State Troopers Jay Cullen and Berke Bate.

The school's alum Katie Couric honored the evening on Instagram, sharing:

❤️❤️❤️❤️

[Image via Twitter.]

