Aaron Carter Says He’s Still Getting His ‘Dick Sucked’ — While On A Date With A New Flame!

After coming out as bisexual and breaking up with his girlfriend Madison Parker earlier this month, Aaron Carter has already been spotted with a new boo!

On Thursday night, the singer was seen taking out singer Porcelain Black to Delilah in West Hollywood, and even posted a PDA pic of them to Instagram (above)!

He captioned it:

"A1 since day1 @porcelainblack"

She followed his lead by posting a video of them together to her page:

The only Bitch he ever met that's for real from the STREETS. DETROIT BITCH. Known the A1 since day 1 for 16 years and countin @aaroncarterA post shared by Porcelain Black (@porcelainblack) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

TMZ caught up with them as they left their date, and while the 29-year-old star wouldn't say much, he did address a question about his sexuality:

"I'm still getting my dick sucked!"

And previously in the day, Aaron opened up more, especially about what happened between him and his ex:

"I just went through a crazy breakup. This girl left me… She also broke her NDA. You know what, it's all good. Isn't it funny, what she comes out and says and all this shit?"

He continued:

"If someone loves you enough, they'll never leave you. They'll never leave you over you saying that I want to be honest about whether it's about me being bisexual, bicurious, being gay. Anything. It doesn't matter. If they really love you, they'll never leave you for that, and they'll never walk out. And they'll never punch you in your stomach and walk out on you after that. I had an experience when I was 17 with somebody — with a guy, but now as an almost 30-year-old man, I'm going to be pursuing relationships with a woman. I want to pursue a relationship with a woman. I'm actually taking Porcelain Black out on a date tonight."

Danngggggg.

Sounds like he's ready to move on, so good for him!

