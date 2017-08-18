Alleged Cannibal Austin Harrouff Will NOT Be Facing The Death Penalty For Eating A Couple's Respective Faces

We're sure this will spark some controversy.

On Thursday, it was reported that alleged cannibal Austin Harrouff won't be facing the death penalty if convicted for the crimes he's been accused of. According to USA TODAY, Florida state has decided to not pursue the death penalty if the 20-year-old is found guilty of first-degree murder with a weapon, attempted first-degree murder with a weapon, and burglary of a dwelling with an assault or battery while armed.

Assistant state attorney Jeff Hendriks noted in a statement:

"After careful review of the case and applying the statute that controls the seeking of the death penalty, it was decided to not seek it."

This is certainly surprising as it's said Austin was found biting and chewing on one of his victims' faces. Harrouff is accused of killing John Stevens III and Michelle Mishcon, as well as injuring the twosome's neighbor Jeffrey Fisher.

It's currently unclear if Austin's legal team is planning to pursue an insanity defense. In fact, the case might not be ready for trial until next year. Stay tuned for any updates!

[Image via Martin County Sheriff's Office.]

