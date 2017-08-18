ALY & AJ ARE OFFICIALLY BACK!! Listen To Take Me HERE!

The ~potential breakup~ is over!

Aly & AJ are officially BACK on — and bringing us some goodness just in time for the end of summer!

The Michalka sisters released Take Me on Friday, and we don't want to jump the gun, but this might their best stuff yet!

Give it a listen (below)!

Ch-ch-check out some of the best reactions to the epic comeback (below)!

OKAY @alyandaj really did it.

— James Harness (@JamesHarness) August 18, 2017

They're back😭My teen idols have glowed up, it's such a new sound/great jam & I'm just so happy rn😭Anyone else ??? 🙌🏽❤️ @alyandaj #TakeMe pic.twitter.com/I8qCKhACiG

— Laura Zocca (@LauraZocca) August 18, 2017

Y'all BETTER support Aly and AJ's new single. We will not let down the women who gave us childhood bops like 'Potential Breakup Song' pic.twitter.com/rzp1oIDS16

— nick (@touchnick) August 18, 2017

pretty wild how the best songs ever were released 10 years apart — "potential breakup song" & "take me" by @alyandaj ✨

— sarah (@schweptaway) August 18, 2017

Things I haven't said in about 10 years but am saying today: @alyandaj's new single is dopeeee

— Catharine (@NyAUn_Cat) August 18, 2017

😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 i have been BLESSED by the gay gods on this friday! @alyandaj pic.twitter.com/jdCr9sdxGB

— brock (@brockus) August 18, 2017

Me waking up and listening to @alyandaj new song at 7:30am. pic.twitter.com/SyrTh6wT3F

— cam (@Camfields_1) August 18, 2017

Iconic.

