ALY & AJ ARE OFFICIALLY BACK!! Listen To Take Me HERE!

8/18/2017 10:28 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteNostalgiaViral: News

Aly & AJ

The ~potential breakup~ is over!

Aly & AJ are officially BACK on — and bringing us some goodness just in time for the end of summer!

The Michalka sisters released Take Me on Friday, and we don't want to jump the gun, but this might their best stuff yet!

Give it a listen (below)!

Ch-ch-check out some of the best reactions to the epic comeback (below)!

Iconic.

[Image via Spotify.]

